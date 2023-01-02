RACINE COUNTY — A 36-year-old Mount Pleasant woman faces a felony charge of attempted physical abuse of a child with the use of a dangerous weapon as a repeat offender after a Christmas Eve incident.

The felony charge filed last week against Brittanny E. Davis for the attempted abuse carries a possible maximum fine of $5,000 and three years in prison.

Davis, who also is charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, also with the use of a dangerous weapon, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Jan. 4, for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.

The criminal complaint: attempted physical abuse of a child with use of dangerous weapon

Police spoke with a man, who stated he has a child with the defendant. The man, his son and a woman had gone to a mall to do some last-minute Christmas shopping and then to Davis’s residence. Almost immediately when they arrived, the man told police the defendant began yelling to him to get out of the house, the complaint states.

The man stated that Davis appeared “strung out” and was being very belligerent. As the man and his son started to leave, Davis reportedly began to strike the man in the back with a leather belt. The man stated he was repeatedly struck and tried to shield his son.

Both the man and his son were wearing heavy winter coats and told police they did not feel any pain or suffer any injuries from the attempted abuse.

At one point, all three of them – including the defendant – arrived at Fine Fare Food, where the man went into the gas station in an attempt to have surveillance video capture the continued assault on camera. The man stated he was struck 15 more times with the belt by Davis.