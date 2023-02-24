RACINE COUNTY — Racine County experienced quite an ice storm on Wednesday (Feb. 22); the effects of which have left its mark far and wide.

Sleet, ice and freezing rain led to tens of thousands of power outages across Southeastern Wisconsin. Additionally, the weather caused broken tree branches and collapsed trees throughout the area.

Racine County residents share a glimpse of the storm’s aftermath and continuation of the icy conditions. In the midst of the storm, Racine County residents also found beauty in frozen landscapes.

Power outages and broken trees

Icicles on a light fixture in Racine County just before the power went out. – Credit: Shelby Henderson A frozen and icy tree branch dangles from a tree in Mount Pleasant. – Credit: Emma Widmar Power outages occur in Racine County around 5 a.m. during the Feb. 23 ice storm. – Credit: Shelby Henderson

A tree is down in a backyard in Union Grove. – Credit: Carly Reindenbach A tree on Nicholson Road in Racine County lost to the ice storm. – Credit: Emma Widmar Another tree down on Nicholson Road. – Credit: Emma Widmar

More trees and debris from winter storm

Downed power lines and trees at Caledonia Memorial Cemetery. – Credit: Emma Widmar Power lines in Caledonia broke due to the ice storm. The broken line moves across the scene towards the bottom left corner; you can see it to the left of the tree trunk with the grass in the background. – Credit: Emma Widmar Branches scattered in a backyard in Mount Pleasant. – Credit: Ryan Nielsen More branches in the yard of a home in Mount Pleasant. – Credit: Ryan Nielsen The ice storm and strong winds brought down tree branches throughout the area, including this one in Racine. – Credit: Paul Holley

Backyard after the ice storm. – Credit: Ryan Nielsen A tree breaks and lands on the shoulder of the road in Mount Pleasant. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Frozen landscapes

A statue covered in ice. – Credit: Michelle Sheckles Frozen grass. – Credit: Emma Widmar Frozen berries on tree branch. – Credit: Ryan Nielsen Frozen greenery. – Credit: Michelle Sheckles

Branches are covered in frost and ice. – Credit: Michelle Sheckles Frozen thistles. – Credit: Michelle Sheckles

Storm news