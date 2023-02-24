Follow Us

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County experienced quite an ice storm on Wednesday (Feb. 22); the effects of which have left its mark far and wide.

Sleet, ice and freezing rain led to tens of thousands of power outages across Southeastern Wisconsin. Additionally, the weather caused broken tree branches and collapsed trees throughout the area.

Racine County residents share a glimpse of the storm’s aftermath and continuation of the icy conditions. In the midst of the storm, Racine County residents also found beauty in frozen landscapes.

Power outages and broken trees

ice storm aftermath
Icicles on a light fixture in Racine County just before the power went out. – Credit: Shelby Henderson
ice storm aftermath
A frozen and icy tree branch dangles from a tree in Mount Pleasant. – Credit: Emma Widmar
ice storm aftermath
Power outages occur in Racine County around 5 a.m. during the Feb. 23 ice storm. – Credit: Shelby Henderson
ice storm aftermath
A tree is down in a backyard in Union Grove. – Credit: Carly Reindenbach
ice storm aftermath
A tree on Nicholson Road in Racine County lost to the ice storm. – Credit: Emma Widmar
ice storm aftermath
Another tree down on Nicholson Road. – Credit: Emma Widmar

More trees and debris from winter storm

ice storm aftermath
Downed power lines and trees at Caledonia Memorial Cemetery. – Credit: Emma Widmar
ice storm aftermath
Power lines in Caledonia broke due to the ice storm. The broken line moves across the scene towards the bottom left corner; you can see it to the left of the tree trunk with the grass in the background. – Credit: Emma Widmar
ice storm aftermath
Branches scattered in a backyard in Mount Pleasant. – Credit: Ryan Nielsen
ice storm aftermath
More branches in the yard of a home in Mount Pleasant. – Credit: Ryan Nielsen
ice storm aftermath
The ice storm and strong winds brought down tree branches throughout the area, including this one in Racine. – Credit: Paul Holley
ice storm aftermath
Backyard after the ice storm. – Credit: Ryan Nielsen
ice storm aftermath
A tree breaks and lands on the shoulder of the road in Mount Pleasant. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Frozen landscapes

ice storm aftermath
A statue covered in ice. – Credit: Michelle Sheckles
ice storm aftermath
Frozen grass. – Credit: Emma Widmar
ice storm aftermath
Frozen berries on tree branch. – Credit: Ryan Nielsen
ice storm aftermath
Frozen greenery. – Credit: Michelle Sheckles
ice storm aftermath
Branches are covered in frost and ice. – Credit: Michelle Sheckles
ice storm aftermath
Frozen thistles. – Credit: Michelle Sheckles

Storm news

Local news

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

Leave a comment