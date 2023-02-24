RACINE COUNTY — Racine County experienced quite an ice storm on Wednesday (Feb. 22); the effects of which have left its mark far and wide.
Sleet, ice and freezing rain led to tens of thousands of power outages across Southeastern Wisconsin. Additionally, the weather caused broken tree branches and collapsed trees throughout the area.
Racine County residents share a glimpse of the storm’s aftermath and continuation of the icy conditions. In the midst of the storm, Racine County residents also found beauty in frozen landscapes.
Power outages and broken trees
More trees and debris from winter storm
Frozen landscapes
Storm news
Local news
