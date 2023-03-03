RACINE COUNTY – The fish fry fun continues in Racine County. The Racine County Eye is hosting the Racine County’s Best Fish Fry: Holy Mackerel edition contest, which continues today with the first round of voting.
Nominations were collected and the results are in.
The contest
The East Vs. West voting kicks off today, March 3, and will end on March 17.
In Round 1, we will narrow the pool down to the top fish frys, on both the East and West sides of the Interstate. Those wishing to vote may select a business “East of the Interstate” and/or a business “West of the Interstate” with the Best Fish Fry.
You must vote for at least one category (East or West), but you can vote for one in each category if you happen to have a favorite place on each side.
The top 10 contenders will move on to the final round. You may vote once per day, per side.
The final round of voting will commence between March 18 and March 31.
To help name the best of the best, start voting below by using the form.
On April 1, the Racine County Eye will contact the winner and announce the best fish fry in Racine County.
Vote here
Fish fry guides
Want to try as many fish frys as you can in Racine County?
Celebrations
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.