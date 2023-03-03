The contest

The East Vs. West voting kicks off today, March 3, and will end on March 17.

In Round 1, we will narrow the pool down to the top fish frys, on both the East and West sides of the Interstate. Those wishing to vote may select a business “East of the Interstate” and/or a business “West of the Interstate” with the Best Fish Fry.

You must vote for at least one category (East or West), but you can vote for one in each category if you happen to have a favorite place on each side.

The top 10 contenders will move on to the final round. You may vote once per day, per side.

The final round of voting will commence between March 18 and March 31.

To help name the best of the best, start voting below by using the form.

On April 1, the Racine County Eye will contact the winner and announce the best fish fry in Racine County.