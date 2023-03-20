RACINE – The Downtown Racine Corporation held its 15th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 18 at noon in Downtown Racine.

Ron Christensen honored

Unique to this year’s event, the late Ron Christensen was honored as the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshall. His family and friends gathered to honor his life and legacy by showing up to one of his favorite Racine events.

Notable parade entries

Other key parade entries were Mayor Cory Mason, 2023 Miss Racine, Margaret Hinze, Alderman Henry Perez, Racine Raiders, CNH Industrial tractors, and a handful of other community members.

Parade-goers and more

Parade-goers, attendees and those participating as entries withstood freezing temperatures and hefty wind gusts to celebrate the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.