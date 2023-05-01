RACINE — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is facing the rest of his life in prison for the alleged sexual assault of a young female relative on multiple occasions.
Derek Roig was charged Friday, April 28, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of repeated sexual assault of a child and forcing a child under the age of 13 to view pornography as well as four felony counts of child enticement. If convicted, he faces the rest of his life in prison, up to $425,000 in fines, or both.
The criminal complaint: sexual assault of a child under 13
According to the criminal complaint, in 2016 and 2017, Roig held the six- or seven-year-old girl in place while he rubbed against her when they were both at a relative’s house. On at least two other dates, he convinced he to perform oral sex on him. One incident included Roig showing the girl a pornographic video of a woman performing fellatio on a man so she would know what to do.
The girl reported the assaults, and in text messages with her parents, Roig admitted what he did and apologized. According to the criminal complaint, one message reads, “I have regretted it every day,” and another says, “I am never capable of doing this again … I’m so sorry.”
Roig was assigned a $25,000 cash bond and ordered to stay away from the girl, including her family. He will next be in court on May 3 for his preliminary hearing.
Police & Fire
Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co.
The Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co. exists to bring awareness and healing to…
Stay up to date with crime, emergency, felony and other police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.