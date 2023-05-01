RACINE — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is facing the rest of his life in prison for the alleged sexual assault of a young female relative on multiple occasions.

Derek Roig was charged Friday, April 28, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of repeated sexual assault of a child and forcing a child under the age of 13 to view pornography as well as four felony counts of child enticement. If convicted, he faces the rest of his life in prison, up to $425,000 in fines, or both. Derek Roig – Credit: Racine County Jail

The criminal complaint: sexual assault of a child under 13

According to the criminal complaint, in 2016 and 2017, Roig held the six- or seven-year-old girl in place while he rubbed against her when they were both at a relative’s house. On at least two other dates, he convinced he to perform oral sex on him. One incident included Roig showing the girl a pornographic video of a woman performing fellatio on a man so she would know what to do.

The girl reported the assaults, and in text messages with her parents, Roig admitted what he did and apologized. According to the criminal complaint, one message reads, “I have regretted it every day,” and another says, “I am never capable of doing this again … I’m so sorry.”

Roig was assigned a $25,000 cash bond and ordered to stay away from the girl, including her family. He will next be in court on May 3 for his preliminary hearing.