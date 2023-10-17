RACINE — The North American B-25 Mitchell, a medium bomber from World War II, will take flight on Oct. 27-29 out of Racine at the Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road.

This historical aircraft has previously been on display, for decades, in the Eagle Hangar of the EAA museum, in Oshkosh, Wis.

A flight of a lifetime

The B-25 Bomber, the Berlin Express – Credit: EAA

The community is invited to be a part of its official appearance and flight.

During the last weekend of October, people from the Racine community, historians and aviation enthusiasts have the opportunity to not only view, but also to embark on the flight of a lifetime.

“Now, fully restored in her silver screen markings, ‘Berlin Express’ is ready for her next mission. One to honor our World War II veterans as well as inspire a new generation of aviation enthusiasts,” states the EAA.

History

“More than just an airplane, the B-25 is living history that holds a remarkable connection to the past and is the most iconic image of World World II. Today, it serves as a tribute to those known as the greatest generation: the bold men and women who built and served on the heavy bombers in the 1940s,” states the EAA.

This aircraft is a powerful twin-engined and twin-tailed aircraft that was used by every branch of the United States military. It became combat-ready in early 1942 and was essential in the military’s plan after a devastating Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, per the EAA.

The B-25 Berlin Express from below. – Credit: EAA

According to the EAA, following the dreadful attack, a mission led by famous aviator James H. Doolittle occurred on April 18, 1942. The U.S. completed what is known as The Doolittle Raid during World War II which targeted major cities in Japan.

Doolittle’s Raiders lifted the morale and spirits of everyone back in the United States.

Since this period, aircraft have gone down as a rich piece of the nation’s history.

B-25 tours and flights

Credit: EAA The opportunity to see the bomber via ground tours will be available on Oct. 27-29. For an additional fee, tickets to ride in this historic aircraft can be purchased online.

More information about flight experiences is available on the EAA website.

