RACINE – Advocate Aurora has opened a new health center near Regency Mall, the company said.

The new location, which offers lab and x-ray services for the time being, is located in Pier One Imports’ former site in a strip mall located across Green Bay Road from the Regency, the press release said.

The company intends to begin offering primary care services later this year, but it is limited to urgent care services, like ear infections or sprains, and COVID-19 evaluations. Online reservations will allow patients to schedule appointments for urgent care in advance.

The new clinic is part of a broader push by the company to open healthcare facilities in the area of Racine County to accommodate residential and commercial growth south of Milwaukee, according to the release.

U.S. Census data show the Racine County population had remained mostly steady between April 1, 2010, when the population was given as 195,408, and July 1, 2019, the most recent year available, when the population stood at 196,311. The figures show an increase of 0.5 percent.

“We are proud to be a part of the vibrant, growing Racine community,” said Lisa Just, President of Advocate Aurora Health’s South Wisconsin Patient Service Area. “We’re growing along with Racine County to make health care easier and more convenient and help more local residents live well.”

The company opened a new clinic near Spring Street and Sunnyslope Drive in Mount Pleasant and a second Aurora Medical Center is planned to open in Mount Pleasant in 2022, officials said.

The company has also expanded some safety and care access measures in the advent of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They include:

More opportunities for virtual visits online

Online options to reserve approximate times for urgent care visits

Virtual check-ins

“Self-rooming,” which guides patients to exam rooms immediately on arrival.

COVID-19 screening before entering the building

Mask requirements and availability for patients without masks

Waiting areas are designed to accommodate safe physical distancing and staggered appointment times to reduce occupancy in waiting areas.