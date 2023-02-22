RACINE/KENOSHA COUNTIES — Due to the ice storm, residents in Racine and Kenosha Counties are experiencing power outages today, (Feb. 22) according to WE Energies.

The number of residents affected by the outages continues to change as new reports are made and as power is restored.

Currently, as of 5 p.m., 2,678 customers of WE Energies in Racine are without power. 4,590 customers in Kenosha are out of service.

To view power outages, visit WE Energies’ outage map online.

“We are seeing some weather-related outages in Racine/Kenosha counties. We do have extra crews working across the area and we are responding as quickly and safely as possible,” Amy Jahns, WE Energies spokesperson, told the Racine County Eye.

At this time, there is an Ice Storm Warning in effect until Feb. 23 at noon. Due to the ice storm, a Declaration of Emergency is issued for Racine County. Additionally, across the two counties, multiple schools, businesses, and organizations are closed.

Power outage safety measures

WE Energies encourages people to be prepared if the power goes out and to take safety measures.

One such measure is making sure your gas and electric meters remain accessible. Clear snow and/or ice from them regularly, just as you would your sidewalk and driveway. “We’d ask any customer who loses power to please report it on our app, online, or over the phone. Also, if you see a line down, assume it is energized and stay at least 25 feet away and report it to us or the local police department,” said Jahns. Courtesy of WE Energies

For future preparedness, read how you can prepare your home for power outages and keep your family safe.