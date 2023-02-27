Follow Us

Wisconsin has a beloved tradition of Friday night Fish Frys. This Lenten season, the 2023 fish fry fun is ramping up.

In Racine County, there are over 100 places – including restaurants, pubs, grills, and local churches – that are serving fish.

2023 fish fry guide in Racine County

From beer-battered cod to walleye, perch, bluegill, and even shrimp, there’s a fish being fried in every corner of the county, just waiting to be eaten. The hard part is choosing where to go. The 2023 Fish Fry Guide makes choosing where to dine easy.

2023 Fish Fry Guide

Don’t miss out on a good catch. Don’t see your favorite spot in the guide? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to be added to the master list. Then make sure to head to the nominations page and make sure they’ve made it into the contest as well.

Churches serving fish fry

Show support to local churches this Lent by visiting their local fish fry.

Nominate your favorites

After grabbing a bite to eat, nominate your favorite fish fry to the Racine County Eye. Nominations will have a chance to vie for the title of Racine County’s Best Fish Fry: Holy Mackerel Edition.

Celebrations

