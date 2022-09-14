Tender Touch Therapy, a pediatric therapy provider, will open a new clinic in Kenosha come the end of September. This company is dedicated to advocacy, creativity, well-being, and fostering a space that thrives on teamwork. Their Kenosha location is moving to the newly renovated and former United Auto Workers Local 72 building, 3615 Washington Road, in Kenosha. Credit: Tender Touch Therapy

Serving Wisconsin

Tender Touch Therapy has been functioning in Wisconsin for over 20 years and looks forward to continuing growth.

Linda Niemela has been serving Southeastern Wisconsin since 1999 through Tender Touch Therapy. The company initially provided in-home pediatric therapy providers for infant-to-three-year-old care. In 2003, the company opened its doors at its first brick-and-mortar location. In 2018, the company joined forces with Medical Support Services, a therapy provider specializing in physical, occupational, and speech services.

Kenosha’s expansion

Thus far, Tender Touch has grown to serve Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant and Kenosha with their state-of-the-art clinics.

Credit: Tender Touch Therapy Tender Touch Therapy has given a facelift to a well-loved building in Kenosha. What has been the UAW Hall since 1961, has been a location known for myriad events such as union meetings, political rallies, fundraisers, parties and more. This space is now being utilized for much-needed therapy for Kenosha area families.

The 18,000-square foot building has gone through extensive renovations to house the brand-new clinic that provides pediatric therapy services, to children of all abilities in the Kenosha area.

“We are thrilled to finally be moved into our new clinic and are excited for the opportunity to better serve the Kenosha community in our upgraded space,” says Niemela. “A substantial amount of time and energy has gone into planning the best layout for utilizing all the great aspects of this amazing building. Credit: Tender Touch Therapy

“Our patients and their families love coming to our new clinic and our employees enjoy the new amenities and larger workspace. With more room for new equipment, better office layouts for our employees to collaborate, and additional room for children to play, we are confident that we can continue to provide excellent services to our patients and their families while also creating a greater impact on the Kenosha community.”

Credit: Tender Touch Therapy

To celebrate the new location’s opening, Niemela is inviting the public to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for Tender Touch and Medical Support Service at this new Kenosha location. The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

At the event, Kenosha Area Business Alliance members, family members of Medical Support Service patients and Tender Touch employees will be speaking. There will be guided tours, snacks and refreshments available for those in attendance.

Want to attend? RSVP for the event by visiting the Tender Touch or Medical Support Service event on Facebook.

Focused on inclusion

With the increasing demand for pediatric services, Tender Touch provides physical, occupational and speech therapy services to over 250 patients each day. The company employs nearly 100 staff members in total.

“Our therapy services are important because we not only treat children of all abilities, but we also advocate for them and educate the community on different diagnoses, therapies, and ultimately getting children to live their best quality of life,” said Tender Touch staff member Leah Lucchetta. “It is important that the communities in Southeastern Wisconsin know what services we provide, as many families with children of all abilities may not know we are here to help them.”

Credit: Tender Touch Therapy In addition to the services they provide, the company functions as a leader in the community by establishing itself in community-centered events such as the annual Tri My Best Triathlon, sponsoring events with the Milwaukee Zoo, local restaurants and more.

Visit their website or Facebook page to see what ways they are making a difference in Southeastern Wisconsin.

