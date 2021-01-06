Racine County had 68 property sales between December 28 and 30, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired in the last working week of 2020 had a cash value of almost $29 million. Further, many commercial and multi-million dollar properties transferred.

The transfers included properties occupied by a warehouse, office spaces, and Wagner Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Specialists.

  • The property at 1925 S Green Bay Rd that is home to Wagner Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Specialists was transferred. Further, Morning True, LLC of Muskego, sold the property to PSP Realty, LLC of Mt. Pleasant for $690,000.00.
  • The apartment complex at 5406 Athens Ave sold for $1,050,000.00 to Newland Property, LLC.
  • Melvin Avenue Storage, LLC sold the self-storage facility at 1616 Melvin Ave. to Premier Investment – Melvin LLC for $1,100,000.00.
  • The commercial-zoned property, 9301 Washington Ave, sold to MCLICK LLC for $1,100,000.00.
  • The office space at 813 Fox Lane, Waterford, sold for $530,000.00.
  • Publication International LTD sold the warehouse property, 1101 Sylvania Ave, Yorkville, to Platinum Owner WI LLC for $10,000,000.00.
  • The 192-acre property at 21721 Plank Rd, Dover sold for $2,102,625.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
3821 County Highway HCaledonia$285,000.00
3311 Browns CtCaledonia$401,000.00
324 N Spring StCity of Burlington$149,500.00
109 Edward StCity of Burlington$160,000.00
616 Viewcrest TerraceCity of Burlington$263,000.00
208 Gardner AveCity of Burlington$380,000.00
27410 Dover View LnDover$90,000.00
21721 Plank RdDover$2,102,625.00
4427 Durand AveMt Pleasant$142,500.00
1628 Athaleen AveMt Pleasant$163,250.00
6331 Taylor AveMt Pleasant$165,000.00
6421 Wembly LnMt Pleasant$235,000.00
4223 Garden DrMt Pleasant$265,326.00
3846 Foxwood RdMt Pleasant$315,000.00
7509 Old Spring StMt Pleasant$335,000.00
4330 Cedar Ridge LnMt Pleasant$350,000.00
1925 S Green Bay RdMt Pleasant$690,000.00
26419 Hummingbird LnNorway$350,000.00
6460 S Loomis RdNorway$500,000.00
3801 Arbor RdNorway$615,000.00
1139 Villa StRacine$12,000.00
1314 ChathamRacine$20,000.00
1331 Rapids DrRacine$35,000.00
1104 S Memorial DrRacine$40,000.00
1235 Hayes AveRacine$47,500.00
1923 Monroe AveRacine$73,500.00
1720 Villa StRacine$78,500.00
1919 Blaine AveRacine$89,000.00
2012 Hickory Grove AveRacine$110,000.00
403 Sixth StRacine$112,000.00
3025 Bate StRacine$118,500.00
4512 Sventeenth StRacine$118,500.00
717 Illinois StRacine$119,900.00
2117 Mt Pleasant StRacine$129,000.00
2014 Green StRacine$138,500.00
1524 Arthur AveRacine$140,000.00
1623 Orchard StRacine$140,000.00
1660 Orchard StRacine$145,000.00
1436 Russet StRacine$149,500.00
2704 James BlvdRacine$159,900.00
3718 Kinzie AveRacine$170,000.00
1232 Harmony DrRacine$170,000.00
3001 Washington AveRacine$178,000.00
2601 Taylor AveRacine$200,000.00
1715 College AveRacine$238,900.00
5406 Athens AveRacine$1,050,000.00
1616 Melvin AveRacine$1,100,000.00
3518 Hwy KRaymond$385,000.00
2839 N River RdRochester$270,000.00
607 Stephanie StRochester$286,500.00
3300 97th StSturtevant$122,500.00
1500 Sylvania Ave Unit 112Sturtevant$170,500.00
3509 94th StSturtevant$244,000.00
9301 Washington AveSturtevant$1,100,000.00
8222 Fish Hatchery RdTown of Burlington$140,000.00
3204 Fischer DrTown of Burlington$173,500.00
30025 Moccasin DrTown of Burlington$233,000.00
30419 Durand AveTown of Burlington$350,000.00
6513 Willow LnTown of Waterford$541,700.00
190 Windsor CirUnion Grove$435,000.00
898 Willow Band DrVillage of Waterford$40,000.00
813 Fox LaneVillage of Waterford$530,000.00
213 Colony Ave SYorkville$706,040.00
1101 Sylvania AveYorkville$10,000,000.00
