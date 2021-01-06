Racine County had 68 property sales between December 28 and 30, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired in the last working week of 2020 had a cash value of almost $29 million. Further, many commercial and multi-million dollar properties transferred.

The transfers included properties occupied by a warehouse, office spaces, and Wagner Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Specialists.

The property at 1925 S Green Bay Rd that is home to Wagner Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Specialists was transferred. Further, Morning True, LLC of Muskego, sold the property to PSP Realty, LLC of Mt. Pleasant for $690,000.00.

The apartment complex at 5406 Athens Ave sold for $1,050,000.00 to Newland Property, LLC.

Melvin Avenue Storage, LLC sold the self-storage facility at 1616 Melvin Ave. to Premier Investment – Melvin LLC for $1,100,000.00.

The commercial-zoned property, 9301 Washington Ave, sold to MCLICK LLC for $1,100,000.00.

The office space at 813 Fox Lane, Waterford, sold for $530,000.00.

Publication International LTD sold the warehouse property, 1101 Sylvania Ave, Yorkville, to Platinum Owner WI LLC for $10,000,000.00.

The 192-acre property at 21721 Plank Rd, Dover sold for $2,102,625.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 3821 County Highway H Caledonia $285,000.00 3311 Browns Ct Caledonia $401,000.00 324 N Spring St City of Burlington $149,500.00 109 Edward St City of Burlington $160,000.00 616 Viewcrest Terrace City of Burlington $263,000.00 208 Gardner Ave City of Burlington $380,000.00 27410 Dover View Ln Dover $90,000.00 21721 Plank Rd Dover $2,102,625.00 4427 Durand Ave Mt Pleasant $142,500.00 1628 Athaleen Ave Mt Pleasant $163,250.00 6331 Taylor Ave Mt Pleasant $165,000.00 6421 Wembly Ln Mt Pleasant $235,000.00 4223 Garden Dr Mt Pleasant $265,326.00 3846 Foxwood Rd Mt Pleasant $315,000.00 7509 Old Spring St Mt Pleasant $335,000.00 4330 Cedar Ridge Ln Mt Pleasant $350,000.00 1925 S Green Bay Rd Mt Pleasant $690,000.00 26419 Hummingbird Ln Norway $350,000.00 6460 S Loomis Rd Norway $500,000.00 3801 Arbor Rd Norway $615,000.00 1139 Villa St Racine $12,000.00 1314 Chatham Racine $20,000.00 1331 Rapids Dr Racine $35,000.00 1104 S Memorial Dr Racine $40,000.00 1235 Hayes Ave Racine $47,500.00 1923 Monroe Ave Racine $73,500.00 1720 Villa St Racine $78,500.00 1919 Blaine Ave Racine $89,000.00 2012 Hickory Grove Ave Racine $110,000.00 403 Sixth St Racine $112,000.00 3025 Bate St Racine $118,500.00 4512 Sventeenth St Racine $118,500.00 717 Illinois St Racine $119,900.00 2117 Mt Pleasant St Racine $129,000.00 2014 Green St Racine $138,500.00 1524 Arthur Ave Racine $140,000.00 1623 Orchard St Racine $140,000.00 1660 Orchard St Racine $145,000.00 1436 Russet St Racine $149,500.00 2704 James Blvd Racine $159,900.00 3718 Kinzie Ave Racine $170,000.00 1232 Harmony Dr Racine $170,000.00 3001 Washington Ave Racine $178,000.00 2601 Taylor Ave Racine $200,000.00 1715 College Ave Racine $238,900.00 5406 Athens Ave Racine $1,050,000.00 1616 Melvin Ave Racine $1,100,000.00 3518 Hwy K Raymond $385,000.00 2839 N River Rd Rochester $270,000.00 607 Stephanie St Rochester $286,500.00 3300 97th St Sturtevant $122,500.00 1500 Sylvania Ave Unit 112 Sturtevant $170,500.00 3509 94th St Sturtevant $244,000.00 9301 Washington Ave Sturtevant $1,100,000.00 8222 Fish Hatchery Rd Town of Burlington $140,000.00 3204 Fischer Dr Town of Burlington $173,500.00 30025 Moccasin Dr Town of Burlington $233,000.00 30419 Durand Ave Town of Burlington $350,000.00 6513 Willow Ln Town of Waterford $541,700.00 190 Windsor Cir Union Grove $435,000.00 898 Willow Band Dr Village of Waterford $40,000.00 813 Fox Lane Village of Waterford $530,000.00 213 Colony Ave S Yorkville $706,040.00 1101 Sylvania Ave Yorkville $10,000,000.00