Racine County had 68 property sales between December 28 and 30, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired in the last working week of 2020 had a cash value of almost $29 million. Further, many commercial and multi-million dollar properties transferred.
The transfers included properties occupied by a warehouse, office spaces, and Wagner Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Specialists.
- The property at 1925 S Green Bay Rd that is home to Wagner Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Specialists was transferred. Further, Morning True, LLC of Muskego, sold the property to PSP Realty, LLC of Mt. Pleasant for $690,000.00.
- The apartment complex at 5406 Athens Ave sold for $1,050,000.00 to Newland Property, LLC.
- Melvin Avenue Storage, LLC sold the self-storage facility at 1616 Melvin Ave. to Premier Investment – Melvin LLC for $1,100,000.00.
- The commercial-zoned property, 9301 Washington Ave, sold to MCLICK LLC for $1,100,000.00.
- The office space at 813 Fox Lane, Waterford, sold for $530,000.00.
- Publication International LTD sold the warehouse property, 1101 Sylvania Ave, Yorkville, to Platinum Owner WI LLC for $10,000,000.00.
- The 192-acre property at 21721 Plank Rd, Dover sold for $2,102,625.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|3821 County Highway H
|Caledonia
|$285,000.00
|3311 Browns Ct
|Caledonia
|$401,000.00
|324 N Spring St
|City of Burlington
|$149,500.00
|109 Edward St
|City of Burlington
|$160,000.00
|616 Viewcrest Terrace
|City of Burlington
|$263,000.00
|208 Gardner Ave
|City of Burlington
|$380,000.00
|27410 Dover View Ln
|Dover
|$90,000.00
|21721 Plank Rd
|Dover
|$2,102,625.00
|4427 Durand Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$142,500.00
|1628 Athaleen Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$163,250.00
|6331 Taylor Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$165,000.00
|6421 Wembly Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$235,000.00
|4223 Garden Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$265,326.00
|3846 Foxwood Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$315,000.00
|7509 Old Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$335,000.00
|4330 Cedar Ridge Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$350,000.00
|1925 S Green Bay Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$690,000.00
|26419 Hummingbird Ln
|Norway
|$350,000.00
|6460 S Loomis Rd
|Norway
|$500,000.00
|3801 Arbor Rd
|Norway
|$615,000.00
|1139 Villa St
|Racine
|$12,000.00
|1314 Chatham
|Racine
|$20,000.00
|1331 Rapids Dr
|Racine
|$35,000.00
|1104 S Memorial Dr
|Racine
|$40,000.00
|1235 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$47,500.00
|1923 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$73,500.00
|1720 Villa St
|Racine
|$78,500.00
|1919 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$89,000.00
|2012 Hickory Grove Ave
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|403 Sixth St
|Racine
|$112,000.00
|3025 Bate St
|Racine
|$118,500.00
|4512 Sventeenth St
|Racine
|$118,500.00
|717 Illinois St
|Racine
|$119,900.00
|2117 Mt Pleasant St
|Racine
|$129,000.00
|2014 Green St
|Racine
|$138,500.00
|1524 Arthur Ave
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|1623 Orchard St
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|1660 Orchard St
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|1436 Russet St
|Racine
|$149,500.00
|2704 James Blvd
|Racine
|$159,900.00
|3718 Kinzie Ave
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|1232 Harmony Dr
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|3001 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$178,000.00
|2601 Taylor Ave
|Racine
|$200,000.00
|1715 College Ave
|Racine
|$238,900.00
|5406 Athens Ave
|Racine
|$1,050,000.00
|1616 Melvin Ave
|Racine
|$1,100,000.00
|3518 Hwy K
|Raymond
|$385,000.00
|2839 N River Rd
|Rochester
|$270,000.00
|607 Stephanie St
|Rochester
|$286,500.00
|3300 97th St
|Sturtevant
|$122,500.00
|1500 Sylvania Ave Unit 112
|Sturtevant
|$170,500.00
|3509 94th St
|Sturtevant
|$244,000.00
|9301 Washington Ave
|Sturtevant
|$1,100,000.00
|8222 Fish Hatchery Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$140,000.00
|3204 Fischer Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$173,500.00
|30025 Moccasin Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$233,000.00
|30419 Durand Ave
|Town of Burlington
|$350,000.00
|6513 Willow Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$541,700.00
|190 Windsor Cir
|Union Grove
|$435,000.00
|898 Willow Band Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$40,000.00
|813 Fox Lane
|Village of Waterford
|$530,000.00
|213 Colony Ave S
|Yorkville
|$706,040.00
|1101 Sylvania Ave
|Yorkville
|$10,000,000.00