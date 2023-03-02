Valerie Lyvers is a Licensed Oriental Medicine Practitioner. While new to the Racine area, she is not new to practicing acupuncture and herbal medicine.

The 5-star rated practitioner is bringing her expertise from the Chicago area to help those in the community through her new small business. Lyvers’ goal is to provide accessible and affordable care to those in the Racine area through Chinese medicine. As of now, her practice is on a cash-only basis, however, in the future, she hopes to accept insurance. There are several acupuncture points in the ear.

Lyvers is currently in partnership with Anodyne Massage where she practices out of 4900 Spring St., Suite 101, in Mount Pleasant. She also collaborates with Daniels Chiropractic, 2609 Rapids Drive.

“I am a Diplomat of Chinese medicine. I’m Nationally Board Certified as an herbalist and an acupuncturist and in all of the other modalities that traditional Chinese medicine encompasses,” explains Lyvers.

Credit: Elizabeth Jean Photography She has been practicing since 2014 after graduating with a Masters of Science degree from the Pacific College of Health and Science in Chicago. For five years, Lyvers worked at Aligned Modern Health, however, her family relocating to the Racine area has allowed her to open her own practice. Additionally, she has experience working with formerly-known VIOS fertility clinics, which was recently acquired by Kindbody, as well as additional fertility-related training.

“I’m used to collaborating with other practitioners and in my old clinic. We had a chiropractor, a massage therapist, a nutritionist, a functional medicine doctor and a physical therapist, so I’m used to collaborating with all these different providers. I’m currently…networking with other providers in the area, hoping that I can set up even more of a collaborative environment,” says the provider.

Lyvers breaks down stereotypes

With Lyvers coming to Racine, she hopes to bring people a new perspective on the medicine she’s practicing. “I love breaking down conditions in a way that my patients can understand, so that they know the pattern that I’m treating and how I’m doing that. “I want to take some of the mysticism away from Chinese medicine because the truth is that it is really science,” notes the acupuncturist and herbalist. She explains that her line of work takes practice, dedication and commitment to education. “You have to study pharmacology and anatomy and physiology and pathophysiology and all of these things in order to be able to become a practitioner,” explains Lyvers.

Acupuncture takes understanding where the nerves are in the body as well as understanding the vascular system.

“If somebody is wondering if acupuncture might be helpful for them or how it works, or they’re nervous about it, I always encourage people to book a free consult, we can sit down face to face and chat about how acupuncture might be helpful for them and what that treatment plan would look like,” says Lyvers.

Getting set up

Her style is a mix of traditional Chinese medicine, motor point acupuncture (dry needling) and master tung. It often includes other modalities like E-stim, moxa (moxibustion), cupping, and gua sha.

Lyvers specializes in Women’s health and fertility, sports medicine, injuries, migraines, muscle spasms, pain, anxiety, and neuropathy.

She also treats people of all ages and abilities.

“I was seeing a lot of long-term fatigue, shortness of breath, dizziness, even tinnitus. Acupuncture and herbs have been really, really, helpful in managing those symptoms related to Long-COVID,” explains the practitioner.

Lyvers mixes herbs and other ingredients to incorporate Chinese herbal therapies into her practice. – Credit: Valerie Lyvers Additionally, she offers food therapy and lifestyle recommendations to educate those she provides care to as an additional way to heal. “The fact is that a lot of the foods we eat are actual herbs that are used in Chinese medicine,” says Lyvers.

Appointments can be booked online or through Zocdoc. Virtual appointments are available for select services. Learn more about this new business through Lyvers’ website.

Terms and abbreviations

Understanding what many of these terms mean can be daunting for those raised with western medicine. Here is a list of the abbreviations used and their meanings. Use the links provided to learn more about each of the practices mentioned. Cupping is a technique that increases circulation and can relieve pain and inflammation. LAC/LAc/L.Ac. Licensed acupuncturists (LAc)

DiplOM/Dipl.OM/Dipl.O.M. Diplomate in Oriental Medicine

MSTOM/Mstom Masters of Science in Traditional Oriental Medicine

Traditional Chinese Medicine

Motor point acupuncture (dry needling)

Master Tung

E-stim

Moxa (moxibustion)

Cupping

Gua sha