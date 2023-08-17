UPDATED: Wildfire map, information

The wildfires have consumed over 33.8 million acres of Canada’s landscape with 1,053 fires that continue to burn, causing severe air quality issues for much of the United States. According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, the fires began in April this year.

Air Quality Index

The Wisconsin DNR provides an interactive map of air quality monitoring. Check in to see how the AQI is performing in realtime.

What is the Air Quality Index? Read all about it on the Wisconsin DNR AQI webpage.

