Follow Us

UPDATED: Wildfire map, information

The wildfires have consumed over 33.8 million acres of Canada’s landscape with 1,053 fires that continue to burn, causing severe air quality issues for much of the United States.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, the fires began in April this year.

Air Quality Index

The Wisconsin DNR provides an interactive map of air quality monitoring. Check in to see how the AQI is performing in realtime.

What is the Air Quality Index? Read all about it on the Wisconsin DNR AQI webpage.

Previous wildfire maps

Credit: CIFFC
Credit: CIFFC

Coverage from the Racine County Eye

Air quality alerts

Health impacts and closures

The Racine County Eye will continue coverage of the air quality issues for our communities as information becomes available.

Local news

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

One reply on “UPDATE Aug. 17: Canadian Wildfire 2023 Impact”

  1. Pingback: Statewide air quality advisory issued until July 16 – Racine Press

Comments are closed.